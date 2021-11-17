PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day.

There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening.

The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

To add to the mix of temperatures, you’ll need an umbrella too as rain will be moving in at the same time temperatures crash.

This will also lead to the potential of a few snowflakes, which could mix with the rain. A secure-fitting hat will also be needed as winds will be kicking in too.

The rain wraps up around 4 a.m. Friday for most of the area with immediate clearing to follow. The fall warmth will seem like a distant memory with winter-like feels Friday.

Expect highs to be in the upper 40s, gusty winds and wind chills in the 30s for most of the day.

Philly’s coldest morning of the season is likely to be on Saturday with a low in the upper 20s.

The region has not hit freezing in the city yet and it’s overdue.

The average date of our first 32-degree day is Nov. 8.

We have not hit freezing yet in Philly! It’s a week past the average date of our 1st 32° (Nov. 8th). This morning was close at 34° and ties for our coldest start of the season. ❄️ @CBSPhilly — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) November 16, 2021

Stay with the CBS3 Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.