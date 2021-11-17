CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials will provide a COVID-19 response briefing Wednesday morning. The press conference is expected to be at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: City of Philadelphia to hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s response
  • Who: Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole
  • When: Wednesday, Nov. 17
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

