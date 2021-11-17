PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police, the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia School District are investigating a new violent attack on the subway. The attack involved a group of teenagers.
The assault happened on a train near the Erie station around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A video of the attack was posted publicly on social media Wednesday evening.
The video shows a group of teens punching and screaming at one group of students. Then, one girl near that group is punched, knocked over and kicked.
A SEPTA spokesperson described this as a violent and disturbing incident. He added no serious injuries were reported.
Eyewitness News also learned Thursday night that Councilmember Helen Gym has spoken to the school district and the principal of the student victims on how to best support the young people in this incident.