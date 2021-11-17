PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the suspect’s car in a deadly Kensington shooting. The department said the shooting happened Nov. 3 in the 2000 block of East Tioga Street.
Just after midnight that night, police said witnesses were working on the victim's car when the suspected walked up to the victim and started shooting. At least six shots were fired.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a white Ford Taurus SHO made, made between 2012 and 2015. The car has mismatched wheel rims and a discolored roof top.
Philadelphia police offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in any homicide, including this one.
