PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Gas Works broke ground on a new facility Wednesday, designed to reduce the company’s own energy consumption. The groundbreaking happened in the city’s Summerdale section.
Eyewitness News was there to capture the moment company leaders and city officials broke ground on the new PGW north operations center.
PGW said once the facility is complete, it will replace eight buildings and reduce the carbon footprint of those buildings by 50%.
It expects to save up to $100 million.