PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is recovering after a Wednesday morning shooting in Frankford that riddled a home full of children with bullets, according to Philadelphia police. This happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Oakland Street.

Authorities told CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey they believe this was a domestic violence incident; investigators say they believe the victim’s ex-girlfriend is involved.

Officers responded to the home and discovered a lawn full of shell casings from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons. Investigators said the victim was most likely shot on the front porch.

BREAKING … 20 y/o male shot several times on his front porch while children and girlfriend were inside the home. @PhillyPolice tell @CBSPhilly they want to speak with his ex-girlfriend and a family member who they believe was somehow involved. Victim is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/pdblSTdoCs — Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) November 17, 2021

According to police, the victim’s girlfriend was upstairs with children; their ages range between 11 months and 12-years-old. Chief Inspector Scott Small said at least five bullets made it inside the home.

“There were numerous bullets holes that went through the front window. At least 5 of the bullets entered the property and lodged in the living room walls,” Small said. “We believe the victim was in the front porch or standing on the front porch when he was struck by gunfire.”

The victim’s girlfriend took him to the hospital before police arrived. No one inside the home was injured.

The shooting is still under investigation.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.

