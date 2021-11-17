PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A public hearing is underway on the cleanup from a June 2019 refinery explosion in South Philadelphia. That hearing, involving members of the Pennsylvania state senate, is taking place at the University of The Sciences.
Lawmakers and experts there are discussing remediation efforts at the site of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery.
The major explosion injured multiple people. At the time, the complex produced 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. The oil refining complex was the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.
The site’s new owner, Hilco Redevelopment Partners, announced plans to turn the area into an employment hub generating 19-thousand jobs.