PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new concerns that the Philadelphia region is about to see a new wave of COVID-19 cases and health officials are sounding the alarm ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. There has been a sharp uptick in cases across Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says.

During a morning briefing, she said she is especially concerned because many people will be traveling and that could lead to another surge in cases.

The most recent numbers show the highest COVID-19 increases in Philadelphia are among younger people between the ages of 10 and 19.

The commissioner says most of those cases are people who have not been vaccinated, which could pose a risk to their family members over the holiday.

“This is worrisome for teens, but it’s especially worrisome for the older adults who may be about to gather for Thanksgiving,” Bettigole said. “And this increase of cases, coming at the beginning of cold weather right before Thanksgiving could mean we’re on the verge of another wave. It follows a decrease in mask use in the city that combined with the cooler weather to put unvaccinated people at greater risk.”

Dr. Bettigole is urging people to get vaccinated and if you’re already vaccinated, you should get a booster shot.

Many people are eligible for them, including those who are overweight.