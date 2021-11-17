PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Business owners and neighbors are mourning Tuesday’s brutal killing of a store owner in Ogontz, but they told Eyewitness News they’re outraged over the level of violent crime they live with in the area around the Olney Transportation Center.

Police have identified the victim Aruna Mittal of Montgomery County.

Those who knew her are now grieving.

Any Checks Cashed was closed and gated Wednesday and candles sat outside on the 5800 block of Old York Road by Broad Street in the city’s Ogontz section.

“It’s a tragedy that we have people in the world that kill innocent people,” one Philadelphian said.

People walked by to pay their respects after Mittal was shot and killed Tuesday during a robbery that turned violent.

“The world getting wicked out here,” a man said.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad,” a woman said.

The business is near the Olney Transportation Center, where a shooting from September left a man dead and five others injured, and another nearby shooting from February left eight people hurt.

“To shoot her in cold blood, it was just cruel,” Bam’s Hair Kingdom owner Bam Jamison said.

Jamison owns Bam’s Hair Kingdom, which is across the street from Any Checks Cashed.

“I make sure that I have, I always am armed, and I try to keep that door locked,” Jamison said. “That’s my biggest concern.”

Others who live and work in the area say the violent crime has made them afraid to even go to their jobs, including at In & Out Express Pizza.

“Not wanting to come to work, but we got to do what we got to do still,” one employee said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.