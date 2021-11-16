Crash Closes All Southbound Traffic Lanes Of Roosevelt Boulevard Between Ridge Avenue, Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard involving black ice has all lanes closed southbound between Ridge Avenue and Kelly Drive early Tuesday morning.
Eyewitness News just arrived at the scene. At this time, more than 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.
Better view of the accident scene on the Blvd in this shot. So far counted over 10 vehicles involved. SB remains CLOSED between Ridge Ave and Kelly Drive. One lane is getting by NB. Please drive carefully, there’s black ice this morning! @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/kvHc9Rh4JI
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) November 16, 2021
One lane is blocked northbound in that area. Commuters should expect significant delays.