Crash Closes All Southbound Traffic Lanes Of Roosevelt Boulevard Between Ridge Avenue, Kelly Drive

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard involving black ice has all lanes closed southbound between Ridge Avenue and Kelly Drive early Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News just arrived at the scene. At this time, more than 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.

One lane is blocked northbound in that area. Commuters should expect significant delays.