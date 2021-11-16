MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Telling agents he “did not have to stop” because “it’s a free country,” a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes off and masturbating.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has filed a complaint against Frank Towers. Investigators say the incident happened at the skyway checkpoint early last Friday morning.
Towers allegedly told one TSA employee that he was going to “kill” them. Officers gave him commands to stop and move away from the checkpoint, which he did not abide.
Frank Towers (credit: Hennepin County Jail)
The charges state that's when Towers was Tasered. He then swung his arms above his head in an attempt to hit an officer. Backup officers handcuffed Towers and took him into custody while he continued to fight with them.
Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.
Towers has been charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk, both felonies. He also has at least three charges in other criminal cases still pending, involving domestic assault in Olmsted County.
He is currently in custody. If convicted, Towers could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted of the threats of violence charge.
GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) –
A new Stockton University poll reveals that New Jerseyans are split when it comes to legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
The university polled 728 adults who live in New Jersey asking them where they stand on the issue.
Forty-nine percent of those polled said they support legalizing pot for recreational purposes.
Currently, medical marijuana is only legal in the Garden State.
According to the study, 44 percent oppose legalization, with roughly 5 percent unsure.
“These poll results suggest there is not a consensus in New Jersey on whether marijuana should be made legal,” said Michael W. Klein, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.
Stockton says 75 percent of those poll stated that they don’t currently use marijuana and would not do so even if it was legal.
But, roughly one in four participants (15 percent) said that although they do not use the drug, they would try it if it were legal.
Younger adults and men are more likely to support legalization, the study shows.
Sixty-four percent of respondents younger than age 50 support legalization, compared to 41 percent age 50 and older. Among men, 56 percent support legalizing marijuana, while only 44 percent of women do.
Twenty-four percent of pro-legalization participants said their main reason for supporting the law would be tax revenues. Twenty-two percent said that marijuana was safer than alcohol and 11 percent said pot was safer than tobacco.
About 11 percent of pro-legalization participants said that legalizing marijuana would reduce law enforcement or prison costs.
Governor Phil Murphy has expressed his support for legalizing marijuana in New Jersey.
Stockton conducted the poll from March 22-29, 2018. Interviewers working from the Stockton University campus called landline and cell telephones. The statewide poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.65 percentage points.
