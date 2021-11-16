CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Mummers Parade, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mummers Parade officials will hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline the details of the 2022 parade. The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: City and Mummers officials will outline plans for the 2022 parade.
  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Arthaus Condominiums by Dranoff Properties
  • Time: 10 a.m – 10:30 a.m.
  • Online Stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.

