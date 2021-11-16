PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mummers Parade officials will hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline the details of the 2022 parade. The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: City and Mummers officials will outline plans for the 2022 parade.
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Arthaus Condominiums by Dranoff Properties
- Time: 10 a.m – 10:30 a.m.
