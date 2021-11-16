PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the movie “Anchorman” actor Will Ferrell plays blow-dried airhead news anchor Ron Burgundy. What many people don’t know is that the character was loosely based on a member of the KYW-TV news team.
Anchor Mort Crim was part of what was known in the 1970s as the “Dream Team.” He broadcasted besides Vince Leonard and Jessica Savitch.Central Bucks South High School Being Dismissed As 2 Separate Threats Made To School Are Investigated
In his memoir titled “Mort Crim Anchored. A Journalists Search for Truth. The legendary Journey of the real Ron Burgundy,” Crim takes readers through his 45-year career in broadcasting, including his time at KYW-TV in Philadelphia.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy To Make Announcement Regarding Higher Education Funding
Crim discussed attending the “Anchorman” premiere, his time in Philadelphia, and more with Eyewitness News anchor Jim Donovan.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?
You can watch the whole interview with Crim in the player above. You can click here to purchase Crim’s book.