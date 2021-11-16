PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — John Dougherty’s reign at the top of IBEW Local 98 is now over. On Tuesday, the longtime labor leader announced that he has resigned as the business manager of IBEW Local 98 after he was convicted in his bribery and corruption trial that lasted six weeks.

Dougherty was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and seven counts of honest services wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“I made this difficult but necessary decision to resign as Business Manager to protect the integrity of this union that has been my life’s work and passion,” Dougherty said in a statement. “Although I am stepping down,, Local 98 is in an incredibly strong position, financially and otherwise. In 98’s most recent LM-2 filing, we were deemed to be the most financially successful IBEW Local in the country in assets vs. liabilities. We are among the most respected locals in the entire IBEW and our members enjoy the highest wages and best benefits package in the nation. With Mark Lynch, 98 North Assistant Business Manager Zach Gniewoz and the best team of Business Agents we’ve ever had running day-to-day operations, Local 98 is in great hands.”

Dougherty was first elected as business manager of Local 98 in 1993. Under his leadership, the union grew into one of the most powerful political forces in the state.

Mark Lynch, 35, and a 15-year member of IBEW Local 98, will serve as the interim business manager following Dougherty’s exit. The Executive Board unanimously elected him to the position following Dougherty’s conviction on Monday night.

Dougherty will face sentencing in February, but it’s unclear how much time he could potentially serve.

Dougherty still faces a second trial around embezzling more than $600,000 from Local 98 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.