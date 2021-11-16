WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County high school is being dismissed Tuesday morning after receiving information regarding two separate threats made to the school. Central Bucks South High School officials say police advised the school to be placed on lockdown while officers investigated.

A student tells CBS3 the school went into lockdown shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There is a significant police presence at the school, which is located in Warrington.

Police dispatched resources to investigate, including a K-9 unit. After the police inspection, it was determined students would be dismissed under police supervision.

A message regarding the incident was posted on the school district’s website.

School officials say student drivers will be dismissed first, followed by bus riders. Additional information will be sent to families as details on the timing of the dismissal are known.

Parents and guardians are being asked not to come to the building so there is a safe and orderly dismissal of students.

Students who participate in the morning session at the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology will remain at MBIT and will be transported home by Central Bucks transportation. Any students who participate in the afternoon session will remain at CB South High School and will be dismissed with the rest of the students.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.