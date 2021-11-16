PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting during a robbery at a check-cashing store in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood has left the owner dead. Chopper 3 was live over the 5800 block of Old York Road.
Police say the 67-year-old owner of the Any Checks Cashed store was killed around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say there was a struggle with a firearm and she was shot in the chest.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his 40s wearing all black clothing.
Police say the suspect fled in an unknown vehicle. It isn't clear at this time what was taken.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.