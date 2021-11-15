TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will provide a COVID-19 response update on Monday. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
- When: Monday, Nov. 15
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device
