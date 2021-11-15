LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) – Lower Merion High School students will hold a vigil at 2 p.m. Monday for a beloved principal killed in a car crash over the weekend. All Lower Merion Schools are also closed Monday as the memorial to Sean Hughes grows.
Hughes had been principal for 14 years.
Winslow Township police say Hughes died in a two-car crash Saturday morning while driving his teenage son to a soccer game.
His son and the driver of the other vehicle survived the crash.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Meantime, a Change.org petition is underway to name the district’s new middle school after Hughes.