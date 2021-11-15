BREAKING:Labor Leader John Dougherty, City Councilmember Bobby Henon Found Guilty In Corruption Trial
By CBS3 Staff
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Berks County on Monday night.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Church Road and Kutztown Road in Maxatawny Township.

We’re told the driver and a resident of the home were trapped.

Crews are working to support the house.

There’s no word yet what led up to the crash.