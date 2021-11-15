BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Berks County on Monday night.
Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Church Road and Kutztown Road in Maxatawny Township.
We're told the driver and a resident of the home were trapped.
Crews are working to support the house.
There’s no word yet what led up to the crash.