Philadelphia Man, James White, Charged With Attempted Murder, Other Offenses For Allegedly Shooting Ex-Girlfriend

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with several charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood in October, police say.

James White, of Philadelphia, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, a violation of the firearms act, and other offenses.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Welton Street around 9 a.m. on Oct. 28.

On that day, police responded to a report of a person with a gun on Welton Street. Police arrived on the scene and found a 29-year-old woman suffering from three gunshots — one to the chest area and two to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale and placed in stable condition.

Police say White left the shooting in a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims. Last week, police located the vehicle unattended in Delaware, which led to them arresting White on Nov. 12.