Officer Saves Woman From SUV After It Plunges Into Creek In Kennett Square

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kennett Square news, Local

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) – A Kennett Square police officer saved a woman from an SUV that plunged into a creek. It happened on Cypress Street in Kennett Township Monday morning.

The officer went into the water, broke the window, and pulled the woman to safety.

She’s expected to be OK.

Police say the SUV rolled over but ended up in the water upright, making the woman’s rescue possible.

It’s unclear why the woman lost control and went off the road.