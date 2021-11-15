Officer Saves Woman From SUV After It Plunges Into Creek In Kennett Square

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) – A Kennett Square police officer saved a woman from an SUV that plunged into a creek. It happened on Cypress Street in Kennett Township Monday morning.
The officer went into the water, broke the window, and pulled the woman to safety.Vigil Planned Monday In Memory Of Lower Merion High School Principal Sean Hughes
She’s expected to be OK.READ MORE: WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows 2 Suspects Firing Shots At Unmarked Police Vehicle
Police say the SUV rolled over but ended up in the water upright, making the woman’s rescue possible.MORE NEWS: Petition Created To Name New Middle School In Lower Merion After Beloved Educator Sean Hughes
It’s unclear why the woman lost control and went off the road.