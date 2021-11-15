PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s back to work for the jurors in the federal corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon. The jury on Friday had a number of questions for the judge, including the definition of honest services fraud.
They deliberated for three days last week and are expected to be back in court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Over the past week, Eyewitness News followed Dougherty and Henon in-and-out of court as they await their fate in a federal bribery trial.
Prosecutors allege that Dougherty essentially paid Henon a $70,000 per year salary and provided him with a no-show job at Local 98, along with other perks. In exchange, Henon allegedly allowed Dougherty to control his vote on City Council.
Dougherty and Henon have both denied the charges which include conspiracy and honest services fraud.
Meanwhile, Dougherty still faces a second trial around embezzling more than $600,000 from Local 98 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
