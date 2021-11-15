PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Center City on Monday. Police say the two men started fighting outside a hookah lounge at 12th and Locust Streets just after 1 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man shot in the leg and back and a 25-year-old man was also shot in the leg.
Police say one of the men has a permit to carry.
No further information is available at this time.
