WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — The search for two missing boaters continues for a third day on the Delaware River Monday and officials say it is now a recovery operation. Crews spent Sunday afternoon searching for two missing boaters lost in the Delaware River but had to pack it up at sunset for safety precautions.

New Jersey State Police along with first responders from Camden, Gloucester, and Cape May counties searched the Delaware River and its shoreline near Red Bank park for two missing boaters who went under Saturday and never resurfaced.

According to officials, a recreational boat started taking on water just before 3 p.m. Saturday, sending all three passengers on board into the water.

“One boater yesterday was pulled out of the water unfortunately we’re still looking for two,” Adam Dewechter, of the New Jersey State Police, said.

The man pulled out Saturday had to be taken to the hospital but is OK.

Now, with every hour that passes, hope for the pair still yet found wanes.

“Unfortunately at this point there has been no visible signs,” Dewechter said

With water temperatures in the 50s and air temperatures in the 40s, hypothermia happens quickly, which is something search teams have planned for.

“Weather is a factor however it is not limiting the search,” Dewechter said.

They say despite the odds, teams from both sides of the river are using every resource available.

“We’re still having people go out on land and in the ocean, canvassing all the beaches and everything in between we’re leaving no stone unturned,” Dewechter said.

Officials say Saturday’s storms may have played a role in this accident.

Crews will resume their search Monday at 8 a.m.