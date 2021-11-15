CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Andrew Bradshaw, the youngest mayor in the history of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with violating Maryland’s revenge porn statute, the Office of the State Prosecutor said Monday. Bradshaw is charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn.

Charging documents allege Bradshaw made multiple accounts on Reddit, a community forum website, with usernames that had the name and birthday of the victim, a woman previously in a relationship with him. From those accounts, he posted nude photos of her without her consent on forums related to sex, humiliation, degradation and race, officials said.

If convicted, Bradshaw would face a maximum penalty of two years’ incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious”, said State Prosecutor Charlton Howard, “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

According to Cambridge’s website, Bradshaw is a lifelong resident of the area and took office in January, becoming the youngest mayor in the town’s history.