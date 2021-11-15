HOUSTON, Tx. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has a sad update to tell you about Monday morning. A 9-year-old boy who was trampled at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas has died from his injuries.
Ezra Blount had been in a coma.
He is the youngest of 10 people killed at the festival 10 days ago when the crowd surged towards the stage while Travis Scott was performing.
More than 300 people were treated for injuries and 13 were hospitalized.
Police continue to investigate what led up to the tragedy.