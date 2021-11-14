Police: 6 People Shot In Philadelphia's Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Sunday has left one man in critical condition and five others injured, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2700 block of North Howard Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the upper right side of his chest, according to police. He was transported to Episcopal Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man was shot once in the left side of his face, police say. He was also transported to Episcopal and placed in stable condition.

Both the 20-year-old and 50-year-old were transported to Temple University Hospital by private medics for further treatment, according to officials.

Three women — two 48-year-olds and a 22-year-old — were also shot. The last victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot once in his right foot. All four of these victims are in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

