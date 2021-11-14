PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 58-year-old man was shot twice after he broke into a home in Philadelphia’s Germantown section on Sunday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Newhall Street around 4:30 p.m.
The 58-year-old broke through a rear window at the home on Newhall Street and was shot in the right shoulder and right thigh, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.
Police say an arrest has been made.
