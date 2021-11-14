DENVER (CBS) — Rookie wideout DeVonta Smith hauled in two touchdown passes on his birthday as the Eagles rolled past the Denver Broncos, 30-13, on Sunday. In total, Smith had four catches for 66 receiving yards.
Jalen Hurts went 16 for 23 for 178 passing yards with both of his touchdowns going to his former Alabama teammate. He also had 14 carries for 53 rushing yards and one interception.
Jordan Howard led the team in rushing with 83 yards, while Boston Scott had 81 yards on the ground.
Darius Slay recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown late in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 27-13 lead.
The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) next Sunday at 1 p.m. on Lincoln Financial Field.