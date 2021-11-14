CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Deliberations resume Monday in the bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia city councilman Bobby Henon. The jury on Friday had a number of questions for the judge, including the definition of honest services fraud.

They deliberated for three days last week.

Prosecutors accuse Henon of using his office to benefit Dougherty and the electrician’s union, Local 98.

Both men deny the allegations.

The jury will be back at 9:30 a.m.