PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 70-year-old woman and baby boy were killed in a fire in West Mount Airy, authorities said Saturday. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue.

The assistant chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department has confirmed that an infant child under 1 year old and a 70-year-old woman have died as a result of this fire.

Crews were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

About 45 firefighters responded to the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue.

Firefighters say the infant and an adult female were found on the second floor of the home.

The woman was pronounced on the scene, but the infant was taken to the hospital, where he did not survive.

The assistant fire chief says in addition to Philadelphia police, good Samaritan neighbors jumped in to help this family. He says a neighbor heard a child yell, rescued the mother of the child from the first floor and then went to the back of the house to try to rescue that child.

“He then went to the rear of the property, where he saw a young child, the second floor rear of that property. He urged the child to jump. The child did jump, the neighbor caught the child. They both fell, but the neighbor broke that child’s fall,” Assistant Fire Chief Harry Bannan said. “And that child sustained no injuries and that neighbor, through his actions, prevented some serious injuries to that child.”

Bannan said the child was 7 years old. He’s at the hospital recovering.

Firefighters remain active on the scene.

Officials say no one nearby heard any alarms coming from the home. That’s being investigated.