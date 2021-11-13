PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search continues for missing 10-year-old Qadr Williamson. Community members went looking for clues Saturday, convinced someone saw something when the child went missing along a busy Lincoln Drive.

Three weeks after Qadr went missing, there’s still no word on what could’ve happened to the 10-year-old.

“All I really want is for her to come home,” Musa Bey, Qadr’s godfather, said.

It was Oct. 21, a Thursday morning at Glen Echo Road and Lincoln Drive, about a block from her home, where police say her foster mother last saw her.

“Her last sighting supposedly was her coming to this particular corner waiting for a bus that she never got on,” Carl Jones, a neighbor, said.

The FBI has officially joined the search, and the community has come together to pound the pavement as they continue to search for Qadr.

“To be going to school at 7:45 in the morning, that means that someone had to see something somewhere,” neighbor Lavinia Davis said. “People are going to work, people are going to school, there’s businesses around here, so we hope that someone does the right thing and even if you don’t know much, please share the information.”

Volunteers spent much of Saturday afternoon posting and handing out flyers and tying ribbons in her favorite color, purple.

“Even at 10 years old, she still was believing in fairytales and princess,” Bey said. “She’s a smart kid. She loves science.”

The group walked the route from the bus stop to Qadr’s school with a mission.

“We’re going to knock on some doors, we’re going to some businesses and just to see if somebody has seen her,” Jones said. “If anybody may have had some video of that particular day and that particular time.”

Qadr is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with locs in her hair. She was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a blue hoodie and black sneakers the day she went missing.

“Just know that we are going to continue to look for you,” Davis said. “We will never stop looking for you.”