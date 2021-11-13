PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A COVID-19 vaccine was held for children in South Philadelphia on Saturday morning. Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 5 years old.

“I think he’s ready to be vaccinated, to take his mask off, get back to normal, as close as we can get to normal,” Lisa Gochee, a mother, said.

Back to normal with a shot in the arm. On Saturday, young Luca got his vaccine shot along with the rest of the Shahverdian-Gochee family.

“Going into the holidays, I feel like we can all just be a little more relaxed,” Kristen Shahverdiansee said. “See the grandparents, the whole family.”

The clinic was held at the Children’s Playhouse on South Marshall Street. Kids as young as 5 were eligible after the CDC gave emergency use authorization earlier this month.

“Although an EUA is quicker than the traditional full review process, it doesn’t mean the FDA has cut corners when it comes to evaluating the vaccine data, the risks and the benefits,” Dr. Trude Haecker, a pediatrician, said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, since the start of the school year, almost 60,000 kids in the country have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s why Jada White got her two daughters vaccinated.

“I feel safer sending them to school every day,” she said.