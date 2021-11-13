WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of a man shot and killed by New Castle police 10 months ago were joined by activists on Saturday as they continue to demand more about the officers involved in the death of 30-year-old Lymond Moses.

Moses’s family has several lawsuits pending due to this incident, but they say they’re still no closer to justice.

“Say his name, Lymond Moses, say his name Lymond Moses,” activists chanted.

A call for justice loved ones and activists say is nearly 10 months in the making.

“All events like this for me is bittersweet because I have to keep reliving the story, it shouldn’t be this hard to fight,” Nakeisha Nix, Moses’ sister, said.

New Castle County police officers shot and killed the 30-year-old Moses on Jan. 13.

Body camera footage of the shooting starts around 1 a.m. when officers spot Moses’ car parked with the engine running. He allegedly attempted to drive away when officers began firing.

“We don’t know if anyone’s been held accountable,” Renee Leverette, the family’s attorney, said. “We don’t know if there was an investigation, we don’t know the names of the officers. They have had no reprimands or anything happen to them as far as we’re aware.”

During the press conference, the group continued their call for the names of the officers involved to be released. They spoke alongside family members of people injured or killed by law enforcement such as the relatives of Breona Taylor.

“Once you experience these tragedies, it becomes a nightmare and you kind of feel a sense of abandonment so it’s very important that we show support,” Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt, said.

New Castle County Police say Moses made a U-turn, putting them in harm’s way.

“We demand justice, we demand fairness and we must blow this up to a national image,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

The Delaware Attorney General’s Office says it’s investigating the incident but has not said when it’s expected to finish.