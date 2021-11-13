LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Lyft driver was carjacked in his driveway in a quiet Bucks County community. It happened in the early morning hours on Bowman Drive in Lower Southampton Township.

The crime has neighbors on alert and police increasing patrols.

Police say the victim is a Lyft driver. They say this all happened as he was coming home for the night.

An armed carjacking caught residents off-guard in a quiet Lower Southampton neighborhood.

Investigators say two men targeted a Lyft driver as he was coming home for the night on Bowman Drive.

They say as the Lyft driver was getting out of his car in his driveway, the two men flashed guns and took his wallet, cash, cellphone and his 2021 Toyota Venza.

“It’s a frightening experience to happen for sure, but he wasn’t injured,” Lower Southampton Township Police Chief Ted Krimmel said.

Investigators say the two men had their faces covered. While one man took the stolen car, the other left in what appears to be a black Kia Sedan.

Police are looking for any other clues that may help.

“We canvassed the neighborhood today with flyers, asked anybody that has a Ring camera or something similar to check the Ring camera from about 3 a.m. to about 4 a.m. to see if we could pick up on anything,” Krimmel said.

As police continue to search for the stolen car, they say they are keeping a close watch on the area, increasing patrols, and asking residents to speak up if they see anything out of the ordinary.

“They shouldn’t be alarmed, it’s a safe neighborhood. I would urge them if they see something suspicious to please call it in right away and not to wait,” Krimmel said.

If you know anything you are asked to call police.

Eyewitness News reporters Kerri Corrado and Howard Monroe contributed to this story.