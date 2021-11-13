PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers lead assistant coach Dave Joerger will be stepping away from the team to undergo chemotherapy and radiation for a “treatable form of cancer.”

Joerger says he was recently diagnosed and will use the time away to focus on recovering.

He says he’s looking forward to rejoining the Sixers once he’s completed his treatment.

Joerger released the following statement through the team:

“Over the last few months, I learned the importance of self-evaluation and care, early detection and annual medical exams. I know I will beat this diagnosis with the help of my world-class medical team at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health, under the direction of Dr. David M. Cognetti, Dr. Voichita Bar Ad and Dr. Jennifer Johnson. I would like to thank the entire medical team and support staff at Jefferson Health for their extraordinary care. I would also like to acknowledge Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand and the entire 76ers organization. Their unwavering support has allowed me to concentrate all of my efforts towards beating cancer. Most importantly, thank you to my wife Kimberly and my loving family who continue to provide me with strength. The game of basketball has given me so much, highlighted by the extended support system and lifelong friendships I have been able to form. I look forward to using my platform to continue to raise awareness and help support the fight against cancer.”

your battle is our battle, coach.❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/A3trLwhBOc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 14, 2021

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said the team will do whatever it can to provide support.

“He’s going to miss a month, maybe a couple, I’m not sure yet, but he’s going to beat it,” Rivers said. “He’s a tough dude. The team’s behind him, we’re going to do whatever we can to support him. The players were pretty emotional about it.”

Meanwhile, some Sixers took to Twitter to show support for their coach.

💔💔💔One of the greatest ppl I’ve come across and he will win this battle Bc he’s a warrior…many prayers out to coach Joerger and his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #biggerthanbasketball https://t.co/8ZhostUFBB — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) November 14, 2021

“💔💔💔One of the greatest ppl I’ve come across and he will win this battle Bc he’s a warrior…many prayers out to coach Joerger and his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #biggerthanbasketball,” Danny Green wrote in a tweet.

Prayers up to Coach! Know he is going to beat this and come back stronger than ever! https://t.co/2tr00Z4Xey — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) November 14, 2021

“Prayers up to Coach! Know he is going to beat this and come back stronger than ever!” Georges Niang tweeted.

The Sixers lost 118-113 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.