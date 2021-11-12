NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A University of Delaware student was shocked to find a hateful message written on the garage door of her off-campus apartment, and it wasn’t the only place the racial slurs appeared.
The university's president sent a letter to the school community condemning the graffiti, but some students say they're hoping it doesn't stop there.
“To be honest, I was a little shocked that a person would do that in somebody’s own home,” one student said.
Reports of racial slurs inscribed onto the off-campus homes near the University of Delaware have students wondering why.
“I think it’s just awful. I don’t know who would do anything like that, vandalize someone’s property, especially writing words like that,” student Brett Basarab said.
According to the university’s president, a student discovered a hateful, racist message — including the N-word — written on the garage door of her off-campus apartment.
While investigating, Newark police found the same slur on a nearby home.
“But I know that there are people out there, it’s just you never really think that it’s going to happen like near you or people you know,” a student said.
The university says it is angry that a member of its community was the target of such an abhorrent incident. It adds that this expression of hate is contrary to the university’s values.
“It kind of just makes me uncomfortable that things like this are going on in our campus,” Katie Yurish said.
Yurish is a recent graduate. She loves the university, but she says it’s unfortunate that all of the spotlight recently has been negative.
“University of Delaware has failed time and time again to address these issues so I think they could do better bringing more of these things to light,” Yurish said.
Read the university’s full statement below:
Dear UD Community,
Earlier today, a University of Delaware student discovered a hateful, racist message — including the N-word — written on the garage door at her off-campus apartment. The message has been removed, and Newark Police are investigating the incident. In doing so, police found the same slur posted on a nearby home. The University is already working closely with the student and her family to support them through this distressing time.
Speaking personally and on behalf of the entire University of Delaware, we are all angry that a member of our community has been the target of such an abhorrent incident. Let us be clear: This expression of hate is contrary to the University’s values, and we have and will continue to speak out against prejudice and discrimination in our society. Our ongoing work as a community to address equity, racism and social justice will rely on steps we take together to combat such intolerable actions.
As always, UD is here to support you with a variety of resources from UD Police, the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Center for Counseling and Student Development. Please continue to support one another and reach out for help if you need it.
Sincerely,
Dennis Assanis
President