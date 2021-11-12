NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A University of Delaware student was shocked to find a hateful message written on the garage door of her off-campus apartment, and it wasn’t the only place the racial slurs appeared.

The university’s president sent a letter to the school community condemning the graffiti, but some students say they’re hoping it doesn’t stop there.

“To be honest, I was a little shocked that a person would do that in somebody’s own home,” one student said.

Reports of racial slurs inscribed onto the off-campus homes near the University of Delaware have students wondering why.

“I think it’s just awful. I don’t know who would do anything like that, vandalize someone’s property, especially writing words like that,” student Brett Basarab said.

According to the university’s president, a student discovered a hateful, racist message — including the N-word — written on the garage door of her off-campus apartment.

@UDelaware released this statement after racial slurs- including the N-word- were found on two off campus apartments. A student found it written on her garage door. @CBSPhilly #universityofdelaware pic.twitter.com/XT4wx7L6uS — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) November 13, 2021

While investigating, Newark police found the same slur on a nearby home.

“But I know that there are people out there, it’s just you never really think that it’s going to happen like near you or people you know,” a student said.

The university says it is angry that a member of its community was the target of such an abhorrent incident. It adds that this expression of hate is contrary to the university’s values.

“It kind of just makes me uncomfortable that things like this are going on in our campus,” Katie Yurish said.

Yurish is a recent graduate. She loves the university, but she says it’s unfortunate that all of the spotlight recently has been negative.

“University of Delaware has failed time and time again to address these issues so I think they could do better bringing more of these things to light,” Yurish said.

The university says it is working with the student and her family to support them through this difficult time. Counseling and other resources are available for other students who need them.

Read the university’s full statement below: