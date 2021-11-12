PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking to get outside this weekend, you can also give back to our city at the same time. Saturday is the annual Love Your Park Fall Service Day in Philadelphia.
Groups will head out to parks across the city to help clean and plant trees and flowers.
This is an all-day event.
The exact meeting times are different for each park.
To see the list of parks and to register for an event, click here.