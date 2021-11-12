PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Deliberations in the federal corruption and bribery trial of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon will resume Monday. Court officials were hoping for a verdict Friday, but the jury had more questions for the judge.

Jurors wanted to know the definitions of honest services fraud and honest services wire fraud. Those are two of the main components of the government’s case.

Henon worked for Dougherty at Local 98 since the late 1990s. But after Henon won his council seat in 2011, prosecutors argued he wasn’t acting in the best interest of voters, but rather of Dougherty.

That would be the honest services fraud charge because as a member of City Council his vote should be independent.

The wire fraud charge alleges that Dougherty kept Henon on the payroll at Local 98 as a bribe for votes and other actions on City Council.

They also argued Henon was bribed with tickets to sporting events. During the trial, the defense team argued Dougherty was doing what was best for his union members and Henon was doing what was best for the city.

To give you a sense of what it’s like in the courtroom Friday, the room is full of Local 98 members. It shows the influence Dougherty has over them. But prosecutors are arguing he shouldn’t have that same influence over city politics.

A verdict could not be reached through three days of deliberations. Court has adjourned until 9:30 a.m. Monday.