PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is day three of jury deliberations in the federal bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia city councilmember Bobby Henon. Doughtery spoke to reporters on his way to court in Center City Friday morning.
Dougherty said he doesn’t know anybody who saw a crime.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your November Payment Come?
On Friday morning, the judge answered a jury request for the definitions of honest services fraud and honest services wire fraud.READ MORE: 'He Should Not Have Been Driving': Family Demands Answers After Mother, Son Struck, Killed By Car In West Oak Lane
Prosecutors allege Dougherty kept councilman Henon on the Local 98 union payroll to influence his actions on city council.MORE NEWS: Jack Ciattarelli To Concede New Jersey Governor's Race To Phil Murphy Friday, Spokesperson Confirms
Both men deny the charges.