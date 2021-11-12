PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli will concede the New Jersey governor’s race to incumbent Phil Murphy on Friday, a campaign spokesperson confirms to CBS3. Ciattarelli will make the announcement Friday during a 1 p.m. press conference.

Murphy defeated Ciattarelli by a 51% to 48% margin — nearly 74,000 votes as of Thursday evening — in last week’s election.

Ciattarelli is a former Assembly member who campaigned on a mix of traditional issues, like lowering the state’s high property taxes, as well as against COVID-19 mandates.

Murphy became the first Democrat to win reelection as governor in 44 years. He focused principally on the progressive agenda he delivered in his first term, including higher taxes on the wealthy and a boosted minimum wage, among other programs.

Ciattarelli said last week that it was too early to concede the election or declare victory. He also urged supporters not to believe unfounded conspiracies and said the result — no matter the outcome — would be fair.

Murphy’s victory was a bright spot for Democrats nationally, though the party lost the Virginia governor’s race even after President Joe Biden carried the state by double digits in last year’s election against Donald Trump.

Despite Murphy’s win, Republicans had an unexpected and important victory in the Legislature, defeating Senate President Steve Sweeney and stunning officials across the state.

