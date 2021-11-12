CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Eagles fans are passionate and every game can be a rollercoaster, right? In a new independent film called “Game Day,” as each quarter of an Eagles game unfolds — family secrets are revealed.

The movie is about a Philadelphian Italian-American family that gathers every Sunday to watch Eagles games.

The movie is set to premiere Saturday in Chester. “Game Day” will premiere at the MJ Freed Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m., independent film producers Pete Postiglione and Val McAdoo said Friday.

The film was co-written by Philadelphia native Dean Simone.

“Game Day,” according to the release, is a true hometown Philly story about a family that fights passionately among themselves but never gives up on each other.

Every Sunday, the family, the Forte’s, gathers to watch the Eagles, but during one of the games, fights and arguments unfold that expose deep divisions and rivalries within the family.

“Everyone in this story is fighting for their lives and has something to win or lose,” said the film’s director, Edgar Bravo, a Latino film director from Los Angeles.

Bravo added in the release the all-Philadelphia cast delivered a performance that rivals most Hollywood films.

Postiglione and McAdoo, who are also founders of the Actors Co-Op in Swarthmore, see new opportunities on the horizon with like-minded artists who want to create authentic and truthful stories.

Recently, the two partnered with Chester native, Devon Walls, owner of The Artist Warehouse. The partnership led them to select the MJ Freed Theater for the premiere of “Game Day.”

Tickets to attend the premiere of “Game Day” are available for $20 via GameDayTheMovie.com or under “Game Day Movie Premiere” on Eventbrite.com.

Each ticket holder will be treated to the red carpet, comedy, food, drinks and a reception gala with the cast and crew. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The movie will also be available to buy or rent on Nov.14 on the Game Day website.