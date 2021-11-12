PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Football or family? It looks like Carson Wentz has made his decision.
The former Eagles quarterback's wife is due to give birth to their second daughter any day now, but the Colts also have a game this Sunday against the Jaguars.
Wentz says if it comes down to making a decision, he'll be on the field and then he'll go to the hospital. Wentz says his wife is OK with his decision.
Wentz is doing his best to make sure the Eagles get that first-round pick.
The conditional second-round pick the Eagles received for Wentz will become a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of snaps this season, or if he plays 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.