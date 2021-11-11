CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A ceremony at the Battleship New Jersey will honor veterans Thursday, unveiling banners recognizing New Jersey veterans. The ceremony will be free.
Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) and Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen will attend.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Battleship New Jersey ceremony honoring New Jersey veterans
- When: Thursday, Nov. 11
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
