By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A ceremony at the Battleship New Jersey will honor veterans Thursday, unveiling banners recognizing New Jersey veterans. The ceremony will be free.

Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) and Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen will attend.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Battleship New Jersey ceremony honoring New Jersey veterans
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 11
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

