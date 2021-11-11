CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Veterans are being honored across the tri-state region this Veterans Day. CBSN Philly streamed a ceremony at the Battleship New Jersey Thursday morning which took place along the waterfront.

Banners were unfurled to honor 22 veterans and supporters of the military. Those banners will fly along the battleship’s promenade for at least a year.

Meanwhile, in Gloucester County, a nonprofit is honoring a local veteran its own way. Volunteers in Glassboro helped Habitat for Humanity build a ramp and make repairs at the home of veteran Leo Harris.

He served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

It is part of Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build program, which aims at improving housing for the nation’s veterans.

Over in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf delivered a Veterans Day message Thursday morning.

According to the Governor’s office, Pennsylvania is home to more than 800,000 vets and their families.

Eyewitness News was at a wreath-laying in Germantown. It took place at the Philadelphia National Cemetry which is located at the corner of Haines Street and Limekiln Pike.

Among those in attendance were veterans of World War II.

Delaware County also honored veterans Thursday. The county’s Veterans Day parade kicked off around 11 a.m. in Media.

Local lawmakers were among those who took part. The Grand Marshal is a retired Air Force Colonel who served several tours n Afghanistan.

In Delaware, the Brandywine Hundred Rotary Club honored veterans, first responders, and other everyday heroes in the community. Their Flags for Heroes project made a return this year.

American flags proudly flapped in the wind at the corner of Mount Lebanon Road and Route 202 in Wilmington, Delaware. Each flag was sponsored by a family member or friend.

Money raised goes to two charities, one working to support law enforcement, the other working to prevent suicide among veterans and active duty service members.

