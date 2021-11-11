PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — CBS3 is grateful for all those who have served our country. As a small ‘thank you’ to those who have served, numerous businesses are offering discounts and free items Nov. 11 for veterans.

Restaurants

Locally, Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana is giving all veterans of our military and active service men and women a free 7-inch hoagie. Customers must show their military ID at the Collegeville, Pennsylvania restaurant for the deal.

Applebee’s: For the 14th consecutive year, all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard are eligible for a free entrée at participating locations. The offer also includes a $5 bounce back card to redeem within three weeks.

BJ’s Restaurants: Free meal from a select menu — plus a free Dr. Pepper — with proof of service. Alcoholic beverages and gratuity not included.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal and beverage with proof of service, as well as a card for a buy one, get one free redeemable from Nov. 12-20.

Chili’s: Free meal from a list of preselected options, including chicken crispers and Cajun chicken pasta, dine-in only.

Cici’s Pizza: Free adult buffet with proof of service, valid for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

Denny’s: It’s a deal for those who love the restaurant’s iconic Grand Slam breakfast. Veterans and active military get a free, build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast from until noon.

Dunkin’: Participating Dunkin stores are giving a free donut to veterans and active service military members. No purchase is necessary.

Hooters: Free meal from a selection of five most popular entrées with purchase of beverage and proof of service. Hooters also invites guests to purchase 2022 Hooters Calendars which will be shipped to active-duty personnel.

IHOP: Free pancakes with a choice of two limited-time menu items. With proof of service, veterans and active personnel can order free Red, White and Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when dining in.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola. Outback Steakhouse will also offer 10% off to all service members, nurses, doctors, firefighters, medical staff and police officers.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from select Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin: Free Tavern burger with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. Active or former military and veterans must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program to receive the offer.

Starbucks: Starbucks stores are giving free tall (12 ounce) coffees to veterans, active military, and military spouses. For every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Nov. 11, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to both Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue, splitting the donation between the two organizations.

Wawa: Wawa is offering free hot coffee to veterans and military members across the entire tri-state area. This goes for coffees of any size.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The offer is good for the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Baconator combo.

Attractions

Adventure Aquarium: Adventure Aquarium salutes military service members (active and retired) with free aquarium admission Nov. 11 through Nov. 21.

Museum of the American Revolution: The Philadelphia museum will offer free admission to veterans, active military, and Blue Star families until Sunday, Nov. 14

