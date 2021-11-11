PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Scott Fairlamb, 44, pleaded guilty in August to assaulting an officer.
Video shows Fairlamb at the Capitol that day. During Wednesday's sentencing, he tearfully asked the court for mercy.
Fairlamb's attorney argued that his client no longer believes in the ideology that inspired him to take part in the riot.
Fairlamb's sentence is the longest yet for a Capitol rioter.