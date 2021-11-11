PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is getting ready to mark the official start of the holiday season. The 2021 Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree arrived at City Hall with a police escort.
Crews quickly put the tree into place.READ MORE: Veterans Day 2021: Philadelphia Region Holding Ceremonies To Honor Nation's Veterans
Officials say the three is a concolor fir from Hornell, New York.READ MORE: 38-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Kensington, Police Say
It’s 45 feet tall and over 40 years old.MORE NEWS: Suspects Fire 11 Shots At Unmarked Philadelphia Police Car, Officer Hurt During Ambush
The city will light the holiday tree up on Dec. 2.