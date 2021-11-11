CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jurors are in the second day of deliberations in the bribery and corruption trial of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and city councilman Bobby Henon. The jury got underway Thursday morning.

Dougherty is accused of keeping Henon on the Local 98 payroll in order to influence his actions on city council.

The jury has to choose between two significantly different tales of power and access, whether to believe prosecutors’ tale of a pressure and power, or  if the pair is adamant about the visibility of labor.

Dougherty has verbally denied wrongdoing, saying Wednesday night corporate America doesn’t like him because he makes them pay taxes.

“I just want to get back to doing what I do. Everybody in town knows what I do. I work for the working-class people, the Philadelphia building trades and I attack the underground economy and I deal with a lot of people that are very difficult to deal with,” Dougherty said. “Corporate America, the big guys in this town, don’t like me. In fact, one phone call I had recently, somebody said every time I call it costs his construction project $40 million because I make them pay benefits and taxes.”