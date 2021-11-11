PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jurors are in the second day of deliberations in the bribery and corruption trial of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and city councilman Bobby Henon. The jury got underway Thursday morning.
Dougherty is accused of keeping Henon on the Local 98 payroll in order to influence his actions on city council.
The jury has to choose between two significantly different tales of power and access, whether to believe prosecutors’ tale of a pressure and power, or if the pair is adamant about the visibility of labor.
Dougherty has verbally denied wrongdoing, saying Wednesday night corporate America doesn’t like him because he makes them pay taxes.