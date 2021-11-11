CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — From trash to treasure. Camden is showing off the new, long-awaited Cramer Hill Waterfront Park. It was built on top of a cleaned-up landfill, located on Harrison Avenue.

It offers stunning views and lots of fun, and Eyewitness News was there Thursday to provide an exclusive all-access pass to the park.

This area used to be a landfill. Now, it’s a gem for the entire county to explore. Already, people are starting to discover the dozens of acres of greenery and waterfront never before available.

Sunny skies and a beautiful day on the water. A hidden gem right here in Camden.

“You’re out there, you feel like you’re just anywhere in the world, but you’re here,” Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said.

Families in the area are already making plans.

“I was looking because I like the kayaking and I was actually going to go over there with my granddaughter to have a nice time,” Camden resident Yolanda Marin said.

The channel takes you out into the open water. You can go as far as Philadelphia, Delaware and beyond.

“You can go up into the Cooper River, you can go into Delaware, you can enjoy Petty’s Island, High Point Park,” Maggie McCann Johns, director of Camden County’s Parks Department, said.

When done enjoying time on the water, there is even more to do at the 62-acre waterfront park.

It’s not only the largest park in the City of Camden, but it’s a destination for people near and far.

“I do want to do more activities here. Bring pets,” Valerie Anglre said.

It wasn’t always like this. It’s the former Harrison Avenue Landfill. It took years of remediation and over $48 million in funding to create this picturesque land space.

“Everybody’s been asking for a park where they can actually take their kids,” Andy Amezquita said.

The list goes on. A huge opportunity for residents, neighbors and visitors.

“I was coming in and somebody caught a fish. I’m going to bring my mom because she loves fishing,” Marin said.

No fear. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says it is safe. The ecosystems have been restored for that purpose.

“Our Division of Fish and Wildlife is even going to stock the waters here so there will be really great opportunities,” Deputy Commissioner Olivia Glenn said.

The park is officially open, with stunning views of the skyline and waterfront.

As for kayaking, just bring your own kayak and you’re good to go.